Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at T. Rowe Price ranges from $107K per year for KM1 to $244K per year for KM4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $112K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for T. Rowe Price's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
KM1
$107K
$98.1K
$1K
$7.4K
KM2
$124K
$112K
$667
$11.8K
KM3
$161K
$149K
$0
$11.6K
KM4
$244K
$192K
$9.3K
$42.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
