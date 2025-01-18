Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at T. Rowe Price ranges from $143K per year for KM2 to $161K per year for KM3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $150K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for T. Rowe Price's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
KM1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
KM2
$143K
$129K
$1.3K
$13K
KM3
$161K
$153K
$0
$7.9K
KM4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
