Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at T. Rowe Price ranges from $143K per year for KM2 to $161K per year for KM3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $150K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for T. Rowe Price's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus KM1 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- KM2 Software Engineer $143K $129K $1.3K $13K KM3 Senior Software Engineer $161K $153K $0 $7.9K KM4 Lead Software Engineer $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 1 More Levels

