T-Mobile
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer
  • Engineer
  • United States

Software Engineer Level

Engineer

Levels at T-Mobile

  1. Associate EngineerT1
  2. EngineerT2
  3. Senior EngineerT3
Average Annual Total Compensation
$145,321
Base Salary
$123,086
Stock Grant ()
$9,643
Bonus
$12,592

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
