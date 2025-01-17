← Company Directory
T-Mobile
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

T-Mobile Hardware Engineer Salaries

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in United States package at T-Mobile totals $118K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for T-Mobile's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
T-Mobile
Networking Engineer
Dallas, TX
Total per year
$118K
Level
T2
Base
$93K
Stock (/yr)
$10K
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at T-Mobile?

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At T-Mobile, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

RSUs take two or three years to vest based on the job

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At T-Mobile, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

RSUs take two or three years to vest based on the job



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at T-Mobile in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $184,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at T-Mobile for the Hardware Engineer role in United States is $125,000.

Other Resources