All Financial Analyst Salaries
Financial Analyst compensation in United States at T-Mobile ranges from $105K per year for L9 to $168K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $111K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for T-Mobile's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Financial Analyst
$105K
$96.5K
$1.1K
$7.8K
Financial Analyst
$113K
$97K
$5.8K
$9.9K
Senior Financial Analyst
$168K
$135K
$11K
$22K
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At T-Mobile, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)
RSUs take two or three years to vest based on the job
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At T-Mobile, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
RSUs take two or three years to vest based on the job