System1 Salaries

System1's salary ranges from $152,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $322,445 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of System1. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Product Manager
Median $228K
Software Engineer
Median $152K
Data Analyst
$181K
Data Scientist
$322K
Software Engineering Manager
$322K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at System1 is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $322,445. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at System1 is $228,000.

