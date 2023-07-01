← Company Directory
System Surveyor
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about System Surveyor that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    System Surveyor is an intelligent system design software that allows customers to co-design and visualize system designs, making installation and maintenance more efficient. The mobile and cloud-based platform is specifically designed for security professionals and supports various systems such as video surveillance, access control, fire alarm, IT, building automation, and more. It is used by thousands of professionals to create digital as-built records for smart asset management. The software is available for a free trial on iPad and Android tablets.

    https://systemsurveyor.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for System Surveyor

    Related Companies

    • Coinbase
    • Databricks
    • Intuit
    • Snap
    • Roblox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources