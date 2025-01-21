← Company Directory
Sysco
Sysco Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Sri Lanka package at Sysco totals LKR 3.6M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sysco's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Sysco
Software Engineer
Colombo, CE, Sri Lanka
Total per year
LKR 3.6M
Level
L1
Base
LKR 3.6M
Stock (/yr)
LKR 0
Bonus
LKR 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Sysco?

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Sysco in Sri Lanka sits at a yearly total compensation of LKR 8,700,065. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sysco for the Software Engineer role in Sri Lanka is LKR 4,194,246.

Other Resources