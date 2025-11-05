Company Directory
Sysco
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

  • Greater Houston Area

Sysco Data Scientist Salaries in Greater Houston Area

The median Data Scientist compensation in Greater Houston Area package at Sysco totals $120K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sysco's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Sysco
Data Scientist
Houston, TX
Total per year
$120K
Level
L3
Base
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Sysco?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Sysco in Greater Houston Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $150,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sysco for the Data Scientist role in Greater Houston Area is $121,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Sysco

Related Companies

  • BJ's Wholesale Club
  • Costco Wholesale
  • Boxed
  • DICK'S Sporting Goods
  • General Mills
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources