Sysco
Sysco Salaries

Sysco's salary ranges from $14,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Sri Lanka at the low-end to $214,920 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sysco. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
Median $121K
Software Engineer
Median $14K
Business Operations Manager
$90.5K
Business Analyst
$84.6K
Financial Analyst
$89.6K
Product Designer
$131K
Product Manager
$128K
Program Manager
$152K
Sales
$108K
Software Engineering Manager
$215K
Solution Architect
$171K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sysco is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $214,920. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sysco is $121,000.

