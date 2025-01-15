← Company Directory
SYPartners
SYPartners Salaries

SYPartners's salary ranges from $119,400 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $251,250 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SYPartners. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Management Consultant
$251K
Marketing
$119K
Product Designer
$146K
The highest paying role reported at SYPartners is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $251,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SYPartners is $145,725.

