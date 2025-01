Theriva Biologics is a clinical-stage company focused on developing therapeutics for diseases with high unmet needs. They have entered the field of oncology through the acquisition of VCN Biosciences, who have developed a new platform for delivering cancer treatments. Their lead candidates include an oncolytic adenovirus designed to target tumor cells, a drug to prevent complications from certain antibiotics, and an oral enzyme formulation for treating gastrointestinal and systemic diseases.