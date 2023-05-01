← Company Directory
Synthesis School
Synthesis School Salaries

Synthesis School's median salary is $119,400 for a Human Resources . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Synthesis School. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Human Resources
$119K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Synthesis School is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $119,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Synthesis School is $119,400.

