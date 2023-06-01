← Company Directory
Synthesia
Synthesia Salaries

Synthesia's salary ranges from $94,201 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $125,770 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Synthesia. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $126K
Recruiter
$94.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Synthesia is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $125,770. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Synthesia is $109,985.

