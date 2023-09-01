Company Directory
Syntax
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Syntax Salaries

Syntax's salary ranges from $35,358 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in Canada at the low-end to $151,253 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Syntax. Last updated: 7/4/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $57.5K
Customer Service
$53.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$139K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

69 21
69 21
Management Consultant
$151K
Marketing
$83.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$35.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Syntax is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $151,253. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Syntax is $70,430.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Syntax

Related Companies

  • Snap
  • Uber
  • Spotify
  • Airbnb
  • Roblox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources