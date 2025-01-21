← Company Directory
Synpulse
Synpulse Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Synpulse's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 101K - SGD 115K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 88KSGD 101KSGD 115KSGD 128K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Synpulse in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 128,216. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Synpulse for the Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 88,013.

