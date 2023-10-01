← Company Directory
Synpulse
Synpulse Salaries

Synpulse's salary ranges from $80,203 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Singapore at the low-end to $101,490 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Synpulse. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Management Consultant
$101K
Software Engineer
$80.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Synpulse is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $101,490. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Synpulse is $90,847.

