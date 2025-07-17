Company Directory
Synopsys
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer
  • 66
  • Taiwan

Software Engineer Level

66

Levels at Synopsys

Compare Levels
  1. 64Software Engineer I
  2. 65Software Engineer II
  3. 66Senior Software Engineer I
    4. Show 5 More Levels
Average Annual Total Compensation
NT$67,216
Base Salary
NT$1,882,308
Stock Grant ()
NT$48,008
Bonus
NT$166,420

NT$4.99M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NT$936K+ (sometimes NT$9.36M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Synopsys

Related Companies

  • HPE
  • Guidewire Software
  • Harmonic
  • Visa
  • NetApp
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources