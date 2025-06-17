← Company Directory
Synology
Synology Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Taiwan package at Synology totals NT$5.12M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Synology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Synology
Software Engineering Manager
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$5.12M
Level
Manager
Base
NT$2.05M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$3.07M
Years at company
10 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Synology?

NT$4.95M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Synology in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$7,307,076. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Synology for the Software Engineering Manager role in Taiwan is NT$3,916,601.

Other Resources