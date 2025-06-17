Software Engineer compensation in Taiwan at Synology ranges from NT$1.64M per year for Junior Software Engineer to NT$2.35M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$1.88M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Synology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
NT$1.64M
NT$1.36M
NT$0
NT$278K
Software Engineer
NT$1.65M
NT$1.39M
NT$0
NT$262K
Senior Software Engineer
NT$2.35M
NT$1.88M
NT$0
NT$463K
Staff Software Engineer
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
