Synology
Synology Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in Taiwan package at Synology totals NT$1.17M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Synology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Synology
Product Designer
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$1.17M
Level
2
Base
NT$1.17M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Synology?

NT$4.95M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Synology in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$2,282,847. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Synology for the Product Designer role in Taiwan is NT$1,177,380.

