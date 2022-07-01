← Company Directory
Synectics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Synectics that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Synectics is a client-focused research, statistics, technology, and data science consulting firm devoted to “making data meaningful.” We are a blend of academics and technicians who support federal agencies and other clients. Our core expertise includes IT for grants management; IT for public health databases; application development; data warehousing; and business intelligence. Our grants modules have securely processed over $75 billion in federal funds in one fiscal year – an amazing feat. And we are an amazing place to work, as we champion innovation, communication, and collaboration.Synectics employs dedicated professionals, who help provide our expanding client base with a full range of IT services. Our philosophy is to provide the best service at very competitive rates and to build long-lasting professional relationships with our clients. Many of them have been with us over 20 years. We believe that consulting services are much more than just contracts—they are the foundation for the success of our clients—and we make every effort to ensure that success is what they achieve using our services.

    http://www.smdi.com
    Website
    1969
    Year Founded
    90
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Synectics

    Related Companies

    • Google
    • Amazon
    • Netflix
    • Microsoft
    • LinkedIn
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources