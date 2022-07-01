Synectics is a client-focused research, statistics, technology, and data science consulting firm devoted to “making data meaningful.” We are a blend of academics and technicians who support federal agencies and other clients. Our core expertise includes IT for grants management; IT for public health databases; application development; data warehousing; and business intelligence. Our grants modules have securely processed over $75 billion in federal funds in one fiscal year – an amazing feat. And we are an amazing place to work, as we champion innovation, communication, and collaboration.Synectics employs dedicated professionals, who help provide our expanding client base with a full range of IT services. Our philosophy is to provide the best service at very competitive rates and to build long-lasting professional relationships with our clients. Many of them have been with us over 20 years. We believe that consulting services are much more than just contracts—they are the foundation for the success of our clients—and we make every effort to ensure that success is what they achieve using our services.