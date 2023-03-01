← Company Directory
Syndio
Syndio Salaries

Syndio's salary ranges from $160,800 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $168,840 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Syndio. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Designer
$161K
Software Engineer
$169K
The highest paying role reported at Syndio is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $168,840. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Syndio is $164,820.

