Syndigo
Syndigo Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Moldova at Syndigo ranges from MDL 732K to MDL 1.02M per year. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

MDL 784K - MDL 924K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
MDL 732KMDL 784KMDL 924KMDL 1.02M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Syndigo?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Syndigo in Moldova sits at a yearly total compensation of MDL 1,019,489. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Syndigo for the Software Engineer role in Moldova is MDL 731,941.

