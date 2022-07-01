← Company Directory
Synctera
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Synctera Salaries

Synctera's salary ranges from $117,903 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $358,200 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Synctera. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $118K

Backend Software Engineer

Human Resources
$358K
Product Manager
$255K
Sales
$130K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Synctera is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $358,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Synctera is $192,322.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Synctera

Related Companies

  • Netflix
  • Spotify
  • Google
  • Snap
  • Coinbase
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources