Software Engineer compensation in United States at Synchrony ranges from $96K per year for L8 to $140K per year for L10. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $103K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Synchrony's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L8
$96K
$91.4K
$312
$4.3K
L9
$110K
$106K
$0
$4K
L10
$140K
$127K
$0
$12.8K
L11
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
