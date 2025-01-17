All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in Taiwan at Synaptics totals NT$2.84M per year for T3. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$2.23M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Synaptics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
T2
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
T3
NT$2.84M
NT$1.85M
NT$818K
NT$173K
T4
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
