Synapse Salaries

Synapse's salary ranges from $19,296 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Pakistan at the low-end to $388,050 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Synapse. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $110K
Hardware Engineer
$324K
Human Resources
$388K
Product Manager
$169K
Recruiter
$19.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Synapse is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $388,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Synapse is $169,150.

