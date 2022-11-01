Company Directory
Symphony
Symphony Salaries

Symphony's salary ranges from $75,856 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in France at the low-end to $282,580 for a Sales Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Symphony. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $75.9K
Product Designer
$141K
Product Manager
$155K
Sales Engineer
$283K
Software Engineering Manager
$253K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Symphony, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Symphony is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $282,580. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Symphony is $155,220.

