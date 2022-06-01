← Company Directory
Symphony Technology Group
Symphony Technology Group Salaries

Symphony Technology Group's salary ranges from $38,466 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $54,879 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Symphony Technology Group. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $38.5K
Product Manager
$54.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Symphony Technology Group is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $54,879. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Symphony Technology Group is $46,672.

