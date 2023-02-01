← Company Directory
Symend
Symend Salaries

Symend's salary ranges from $62,571 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $123,569 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Symend. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $88.8K
Business Analyst
$62.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$80.6K
Product Manager
$124K
Sales Engineer
$108K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Symend is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $123,569. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Symend is $88,798.

Other Resources