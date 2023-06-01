← Company Directory
Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services
    Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services is a CMO that specializes in GMP manufacture and sterile fill/finish of vials for clinical trials and low-volume commercial supply. They have a purpose-built facility that can handle a range of complex biologics, viral vectors, and small molecule drugs. They offer fast access to manufacturing slots and accelerated release of drug product while maintaining regulatory compliance. Symbiosis specializes in the sterile fill/finish of biologic and small molecule products into vials, saving clients invaluable development time. Their focus is on service excellence through flexibility, responsiveness, and timeliness.

    http://www.symbiosis-pharma.com
    2011
    126
    $10M-$50M
