SYKES
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

SYKES Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at SYKES ranges from CRC 8.42M to CRC 12.01M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SYKES's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CRC 9.65M - CRC 11.3M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CRC 8.42MCRC 9.65MCRC 11.3MCRC 12.01M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at SYKES?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at SYKES sits at a yearly total compensation of CRC 12,014,964. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SYKES for the Information Technologist (IT) role is CRC 8,420,744.

