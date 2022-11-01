Company Directory
Syfe
Syfe Salaries

Syfe's salary ranges from $35,914 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $79,744 for a Product Designer in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Syfe. Last updated: 8/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $35.9K
Product Designer
$79.7K
Project Manager
$52.9K

FAQ

Syfeで報告された最高給の職種はプロダクトデザイナー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$79,744です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Syfeで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$52,925です。

