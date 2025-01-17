← Company Directory
Swvl
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Swvl Software Engineering Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Swvl's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

EGP 2.09M - EGP 2.43M
United Arab Emirates
Common Range
Possible Range
EGP 1.93MEGP 2.09MEGP 2.43MEGP 2.71M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Swvl?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Swvl in Egypt sits at a yearly total compensation of EGP 2,706,641. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swvl for the Software Engineering Manager role in Egypt is EGP 1,933,315.

