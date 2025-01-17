← Company Directory
Swvl
Swvl Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Swvl ranges from AED 266K to AED 386K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Swvl's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 301K - AED 350K
United Arab Emirates
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 266KAED 301KAED 350KAED 386K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Swvl?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Swvl in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 385,558. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swvl for the Project Manager role in United Arab Emirates is AED 265,679.

Other Resources