Swvl
  Salaries
  Accountant

  All Accountant Salaries

Swvl Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in Egypt at Swvl ranges from EGP 259K to EGP 362K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Swvl's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

EGP 280K - EGP 325K
United Arab Emirates
Common Range
Possible Range
EGP 259KEGP 280KEGP 325KEGP 362K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Swvl?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Swvl in Egypt sits at a yearly total compensation of EGP 361,940. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swvl for the Accountant role in Egypt is EGP 258,529.

