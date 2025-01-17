← Company Directory
SWORD Health
  • Salaries
  • Data Science Manager

  • All Data Science Manager Salaries

SWORD Health Data Science Manager Salaries

The average Data Science Manager total compensation in Portugal at SWORD Health ranges from €35K to €49.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SWORD Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

€40.1K - €46.9K
Portugal
Common Range
Possible Range
€35K€40.1K€46.9K€49.9K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at SWORD Health?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at SWORD Health in Portugal sits at a yearly total compensation of €49,916. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SWORD Health for the Data Science Manager role in Portugal is €34,984.

