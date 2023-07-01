← Company Directory
Switch Power
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Switch Power that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    SWITCH Power Corporation is a Calgary-based company that focuses on investing in long-term infrastructure assets through creative projects and financing. They develop and operate sustainable power generation projects, including wind, solar, battery storage, and thermal generation, along with an innovative energy management system. They work in both commercial and industrial and utility power markets, utilizing innovative technology and financing solutions. They secure ownership in projects through origination, acquisition, or sponsor financing, and aim to lower risk, advance off-take opportunities, and generate long-term cashflows through electricity sales and ancillary services.

    switchpower.ca
    Website
    2019
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Switch Power

    Related Companies

    • Databricks
    • Roblox
    • Coinbase
    • Google
    • Pinterest
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources