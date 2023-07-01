SWITCH Power Corporation is a Calgary-based company that focuses on investing in long-term infrastructure assets through creative projects and financing. They develop and operate sustainable power generation projects, including wind, solar, battery storage, and thermal generation, along with an innovative energy management system. They work in both commercial and industrial and utility power markets, utilizing innovative technology and financing solutions. They secure ownership in projects through origination, acquisition, or sponsor financing, and aim to lower risk, advance off-take opportunities, and generate long-term cashflows through electricity sales and ancillary services.