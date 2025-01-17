← Company Directory
Swisscom
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Swisscom Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Switzerland package at Swisscom totals CHF 175K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Swisscom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Swisscom
Software Engineering Manager
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Total per year
CHF 175K
Level
-
Base
CHF 175K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 0
Years at company
10 Years
Years exp
20 Years
What are the career levels at Swisscom?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CHF 26.9K+ (sometimes CHF 269K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Swisscom in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 220,235. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swisscom for the Software Engineering Manager role in Switzerland is CHF 174,640.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Swisscom

Related Companies

  • Sprint
  • TELUS
  • TDS
  • Accenture
  • AT&T
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources