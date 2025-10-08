DevOps Engineer compensation in Netherlands at Swisscom ranges from €56.5K per year for Software Engineer to €79.8K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Netherlands package totals €63.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Swisscom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
€56.5K
€56.5K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€79.8K
€76.4K
€0
€3.4K
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Principal Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
