DevOps Engineer compensation in Greater Zurich Area at Swisscom ranges from CHF 124K per year for Software Engineer to CHF 159K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Zurich Area package totals CHF 133K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Swisscom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
CHF 124K
CHF 121K
CHF 0
CHF 3K
Senior Software Engineer
CHF 159K
CHF 153K
CHF 0
CHF 6.2K
Lead Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Principal Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
