← Company Directory
Swisscom
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Swisscom Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Switzerland at Swisscom ranges from CHF 112K per year for Software Engineer to CHF 141K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Switzerland package totals CHF 119K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Swisscom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
CHF 112K
CHF 110K
CHF 0
CHF 2.4K
Senior Software Engineer
CHF 141K
CHF 135K
CHF 0
CHF 5.9K
Lead Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Principal Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CHF 26.9K+ (sometimes CHF 269K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute
What are the career levels at Swisscom?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Swisscom in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 141,324. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swisscom for the Software Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 114,377.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Swisscom

Related Companies

  • Sprint
  • TELUS
  • TDS
  • Accenture
  • AT&T
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources