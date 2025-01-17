Software Engineer compensation in Switzerland at Swisscom ranges from CHF 112K per year for Software Engineer to CHF 141K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Switzerland package totals CHF 119K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Swisscom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
CHF 112K
CHF 110K
CHF 0
CHF 2.4K
Senior Software Engineer
CHF 141K
CHF 135K
CHF 0
CHF 5.9K
Lead Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Principal Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
