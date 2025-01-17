Salaries

Software Engineer

All Software Engineer Salaries

Swisscom Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Switzerland at Swisscom ranges from CHF 112K per year for Software Engineer to CHF 141K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Switzerland package totals CHF 119K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Swisscom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus Software Engineer (Entry Level) CHF 112K CHF 110K CHF 0 CHF 2.4K Senior Software Engineer CHF 141K CHF 135K CHF 0 CHF 5.9K Lead Software Engineer CHF -- CHF -- CHF -- CHF -- Principal Software Engineer CHF -- CHF -- CHF -- CHF --

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( CHF ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

What's the vesting schedule at Swisscom ?

