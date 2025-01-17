← Company Directory
Swisscom
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Swisscom Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Switzerland package at Swisscom totals CHF 142K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Swisscom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Swisscom
Product Owner
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Total per year
CHF 142K
Level
L1
Base
CHF 142K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 0
Years at company
12 Years
Years exp
18 Years
What are the career levels at Swisscom?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CHF 26.9K+ (sometimes CHF 269K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Swisscom in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 193,752. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swisscom for the Product Manager role in Switzerland is CHF 142,057.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Swisscom

Related Companies

  • Sprint
  • TELUS
  • TDS
  • Accenture
  • AT&T
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources