Swisscom
  • Salaries
  • Management Consultant

  • All Management Consultant Salaries

Swisscom Management Consultant Salaries

The average Management Consultant total compensation in Switzerland at Swisscom ranges from CHF 150K to CHF 204K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Swisscom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 160K - CHF 194K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 150KCHF 160KCHF 194KCHF 204K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Swisscom?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Swisscom in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 204,345. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swisscom for the Management Consultant role in Switzerland is CHF 149,735.

Other Resources