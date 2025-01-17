← Company Directory
Swisscom
Swisscom Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Switzerland at Swisscom ranges from CHF 88.6K to CHF 121K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Swisscom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 96K - CHF 114K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 88.6KCHF 96KCHF 114KCHF 121K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Swisscom?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Swisscom in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 121,289. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swisscom for the Data Scientist role in Switzerland is CHF 88,594.

