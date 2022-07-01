Swing Education connects high-quality substitute teachers with schools in need. We recruit, screen, and support a large group of substitute teachers, and we make it easy for schools to find the right sub at the right time.We believe substitute teachers play an integral role in education; after all, the average student spends six months of their K-12 career with a sub. By supporting substitute teachers and developing technology that enables schools to get coverage quickly, we're improving the substitute teaching experience for schools, subs, and students.