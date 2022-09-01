← Company Directory
Swinerton
Swinerton Salaries

Swinerton's salary ranges from $78,390 in total compensation per year for a Civil Engineer at the low-end to $231,150 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Swinerton. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Civil Engineer
$78.4K
Project Manager
$231K
The highest paying role reported at Swinerton is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swinerton is $154,770.

