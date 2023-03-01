← Company Directory
SWIFT
SWIFT Salaries

SWIFT's salary ranges from $40,812 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Malaysia at the low-end to $208,950 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SWIFT. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Median $105K
Customer Service
$40.8K
Data Scientist
$98.5K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
56 47
Information Technologist (IT)
$53.6K
Management Consultant
$74.5K
Product Manager
$137K
Project Manager
$178K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$110K
Software Engineering Manager
$209K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SWIFT is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $208,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SWIFT is $105,000.

